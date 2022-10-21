Wake Forest will try to continue climbing the rankings when they host Boston College in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Wake Forest will face off against Boston College in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Wake Forest are having an extraordinary season as the No.13 ranked team in the nation. The Deamon Deacons sit with a 5-1 record and their only loss came against a powerhouse like Clemson. QB Sam Hartman is having a great year after recovering from a blood clot: 1442 yards, 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Wake Forest need to beat Boston College and Louisville before the toughest stretch on their schedule: NC State, North Carolina and Syracuse.

Last week, Boston College was crushed 31-3 by Clemson in a tough reality-check. Now, the Eagles have a 2-4 record and face yet another ranked team like Wake Forest. In something which seems like an uphill battle, Boston College are a 20.5-point underdog on the road.

Wake Forest vs Boston College: Date

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Boston College Eagles in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Wake Forest vs Boston College: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Wake Forest vs Boston College in the US

A lot is on the line for Wake Forest when they clash with Boston College in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is the ACC Network.