In a meeting with a lot of implications for Utah, the Utes travel to visit Washington State in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Utah is the No.14 ranked team in the nation and come from an amazing 43-42 win against USC. Two weeks ago, everyhting seemed lost for the Utes after a crushing 42-32 loss at UCLA. Now, after taking care of the Trojans, the season is clearly not over with a 5-2 record (3-1 in the conference). Right now, Utah trail three teams only by a game in the Pac-12: Oregon (6-1), USC (6-1) and UCLA (6-1). Everything is still possible.

Meanwhile, Washington State have a 4-3 record and are in a slump. Two consecutive losses (USC and Oregon State) have derailed a season which looked promising. Nevertheless, they could post a great finish considering Utah is their toughest opponent left on the schedule and that's why they're a 7.5-point underdog at home. If they pass through the Utes, the Cougars could go undefeated the rest of the way against Stanford, Arizona State, Arizona and Washington.

Washington State vs Utah: Date

The Utah Utes will visit the Washington State Cougars in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Thursday, October 27 at 10 PM (ET). The game will be played at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

Washington State vs Utah: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

How to watch Washington State vs Utah in the US

