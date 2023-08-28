Watch Alexandre Muller vs Novak Djokovic for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Straming for 2023 US Open

Alexandre Muller and Novak Djokovic face off in what will be the first round of the 2023 US Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Alexandre Muller vs Novak Djokovic online FREE in the US on Fubo]

Following his remarkable (and hard-earned) triumph against Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Masters 1000, Novak Djokovic is poised to make his comeback in a tournament that particularly aligns with his strengths, considering he has secured victory in it on three separate occasions.

With two out of the three Grand Slams in 2023 already under his belt, the Serbian maestro aims to maintain his impressive run at Flushing Meadows. To accomplish this, he will be pitted against Alexandre Muller, a player who enters the match with hopes of springing a major upset against the world’s second-ranked player.

When will Alexandre Muller vs Novak Djokovic be played?

The match for the first round of the 2023 US Open between Alexandre Muller and Novak Djokovic will take place this Monday, August 28 at 8:15 PM.

Alexandre Muller vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Alexandre Muller vs Novak Djokovic

This match for the first round of the 2023 US Open between Alexandre Muller and Novak Djokovic can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.