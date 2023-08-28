Watch Laura Siegemund vs Cori Gauff for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Straming for 2023 US Open

Laura Siegemund play against Cori Gauff in what will be the first round of the 2023 US Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be debut of one of the main contenders to vie for the title is underway, and naturally, she is the favorite of the public as she’s the local player. Cori Gauff seizes the opportunity to compete in her own country and perform in front of her home crowd, hoping to shine.

Her opponent will be the German Laura Siegemund, who has reached this stage after delivering a strong performance in the qualifiers. She acknowledges that she isn’t the favored player to win this match against the local favorite and the number 6 player in the world, but she holds the belief that she can spring a surprise.

When will Laura Siegemund vs Cori Gauff be played?

The match for the first round of the 2023 US Open between Laura Siegemund and Cori Gauff will take place this Monday, August 28 at 7:00 PM.

Laura Siegemund vs Cori Gauff: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Laura Siegemund vs Cori Gauff

This match for the first round of the 2023 US Open between Laura Siegemund and Cori Gauff can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.