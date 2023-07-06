The second round of Wimbledon 2023 will have a matchup worthy of all the hype. It’s going to be Andy Murray defying Stefanos Tsitsipas. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas online free in the US on Fubo]

Murray is always the fan-favorite at the third Grand Slam of the year. Being the home player is usually a huge advantage for him, but he has also put together a perfect outing in the first round. Something that could be decisive is how tired his opponent arrives.

Tsitsipas hasn’t won a tournament of this kind in his career despite being a supreme talent. However, he is always a threat for what he can do on the court. One thing that could hinder his possibilities is coming from a five-set win over Dominic Thiem that finished in a super tie break.

When will Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas be played?

Andy Murray will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 this Thursday, July 6. The game will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club.

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

*It’s scheduled as the third the match of the day, which has a start date of 8:30 AM (ET)

How to watch Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas in the US

The match between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis TV is the other option.