Tiafoe puts Murray in the Big 3, but not the one with Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal

Frances Tiafoe overcame delays to progress at Wimbledon 2023. The 10th seed was originally scheduled for matchup with Wu Yibing on Tuesday, but he had to wait until Wednesday to get a three-set win.

Tiafoe holds great potential to make a deep run at this tournament due to his powerful serve and forehand, abilities that are essential to perform on grass. However, it is not only his game that sets him apart. His unique personality adds another dimension to his character.

Tiafoe had a fantastic answer during his latest press conference that included picking a Big 3 that wasn’t directly related to the one featuring Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. His list surprisingly had Andy Murray in it.

Frances Tiafoe picks his Big 3 of funniest players on the tour

His next opponent is going to be Dominic Stricker on Court 12 in the second round. He is scheduled to play the fourth match there, so the time is still too uncertain. However, it was his comment on who are the three funniest players on the tour what prompted a great moment with the reporters.

“I definitely put myself in there. I would obviously put Gael Monfils. I mean, he’s unbelievable. How he carries himself and the things he says, he’s quite funny. Then I’m just gonna throw a curveball. I’m gonna put Andy Murray. Very dry humor. Very funny. All you guys think he’s boring, but I think he is hilarious. I love that guy. We get along really well. He’s not one people think about when you think about funny, but he’s definitely very funny”, Tiafoe expressed.