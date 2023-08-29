Watch Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Novak Djokovic online FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The second round of the US Open 2023 has a favorable matchup for a championship candidate. This one involves Bernabe Zapata Miralles meeting Novak Djokovic. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Novak Djokovic online free in the US on Fubo]

Zapata Miralles finds himself against a really tough match in the second round. Following a first-round game with the 475th ranked Ethan Quinn, he will now have to play his best tennis to make it somewhat competitive.

Djokovic is returned to the last Grand Slam of the year after his heart-breaking loss in the 2021 final to Daniil Medvedev. However, he comes totally motivated as he defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win Cincinnati in his last appearance.

When will Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Bernabe Zapata Miralles will play Novak Djokovic in the second round of the US Open 2023 this Wednesday, August 30. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

*It’s the second match of the session, after Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva, set to start at 12:00 PM (ET).

How to watch Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Novak Djokovic in the second round of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.