Venus Williams is a tennis icon with an illustrious career. Despite she has a much less busy schedule than the top players, Venus is always a presence that everyone wants to see on the court, especially at home.

Williams has played this tournament an incredible 23 times, so her appearance at Flushing Meadows is a big deal. Moreover, she won this tournament in 2000 and 2001. She also achieved a great feat reaching the final in 1997 in what was her first edition at the competition.

Venus’ participation at the US Open 2023 was in doubt after she couldn’t play in Cleveland a week ago due to a persistent knee injury. Considering she is going to be a fan favorite, there are no doubts that she should be a player to follow.

Why is Venus Williams playing at US Open 2023?

Venus Williams is playing the Us Open 2023 because she received a wild card from the organizers, as she is currently ranked 407th. The winner of seven Grand Slam titles is going to be at her 93rd Grand Slam event, an undisputed record for both women or men.

Venus firstly explained her withdrawal from Cleveland: “I’m sorry that I’m not going to make it to Cleveland. And of course, I was looking forward to getting some matches to tune up for the US Open. But unfortunately, my knee is just not acting right. It’s just not supporting me being on the court right now.”

Williams proceeded to confirm her participation despite her recent issue: “And it’s such a bummer. I’m just bummed out about it, but I’m going to work on myself and try to get myself together so that way I can, you know, be at the Open and also hopefully come in play for you guys next year. I love you, sending all my love. I’m so sorry. And I’ll see you next time.”

Who is Venus Williams playing at the US Open 2023?

In the first round of the US Open 2023 Venus Williams was scheduled to face Paula Badosa, but her rival is now unknown because the Spaniard withdrawn with an injury that ends her season early.