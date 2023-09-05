Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will face off in what will be the 2023 US Open quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The world’s number 1 continues to make steady progress in the last Grand Slam of the 2023 season. Carlos Alcaraz has encountered virtually no issues in the four previous matches he played leading up to this stage. In two of these matches, he emerged victorious in straight sets (one in four sets, and the other due to a forfeit).

However, he now faces his most formidable challenge. His opponent will be Alexander Zverev, a hard court specialist. The German recently eliminated Jannick Sinner, who holds the 6th spot in the rankings, in a thrilling five-set match. Zverev is now determined to eliminate one of the top contenders for the title.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev be played?

The match for the 2023 US Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will take place this Wednesday, September 6 at 8:15 PM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev

This match for the 2023 US Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.