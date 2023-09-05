Watch Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Ruvlev for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Daniil Medvedev play against Andrey Ruvlev in what will be the 2023 US Open quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be one of the most enticing duels of the quarterfinals, with two top-ten players vying for a spot in the semifinals of the last Grand Slam of the 2023 season. On one side, we have the world’s number 3 ranked player, Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian player, has had a relatively smooth journey thus far, but undoubtedly, he now faces his most significant challenge. His opponent will be his compatriot, Andrey Rublev, who holds the 8th spot in the world rankings. Rublev is confident that he can surprise Medvedev and secure a place in the top 4.

When will Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Ruvlev be played?

The match for the 2023 US Open quarterfinal between Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Ruvlev will take place this Wednesday, September 6 at 1:15 PM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Ruvlev: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:15 PM

CT: 12:15 PM

MT: 11:15 AM

PT: 10:15 AM



How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Ruvlev

This match for the 2023 US Open quarterfinal between Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Ruvlev can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.