Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jordan Thompson for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Cincinnati Masters

Carlos Alcaraz play against Jordan Thompson in what will be the second round of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This marks the inaugural match for one of the primary contenders vying for the title. Carlos Alcaraz, being exceptionally well-suited for this tournament, will embark on his journey in the second round with the assurance of his potential to reach the finals.

The Spanish player will not face an easy challenge, as his opponent will be Jordan Thompson—a player who emerged from the qualifiers but recently ousted a formidable adversary, John Isner, showcasing remarkable form. This encounter will constitute the maiden meeting between these two competitors.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Jordan Thompson be played?

The match for the second round of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Carlos Alcaraz and Jordan Thompson will take place this Tuesday, August 15 at 8:30 PM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jordan Thompson: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jordan Thompson

This match for the second round of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Carlos Alcaraz and Jordan Thompson can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.