Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Arnaldi will face each other in what will be the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi for FREE in the US on Fubo]

In the fourth round, one of the most intriguing matchups will feature the current team’s number one player and a strong contender for the title, Carlos Alcaraz, who has convincingly won all three of his previous matches. The Spaniard has only dropped one set thus far and is poised to maintain this impressive streak.

On the opposing side, Matteo Arnaldi, who recently ousted Cameron Norrie, ranked 16th in the world, in the third round, will stand as his opponent. Despite being the underdog, Arnaldi carries confidence that he can spring a surprise on the Spaniard.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi be played?

The match for the fourth round of the 2023 US Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Arnaldi will take place this Monday, September 4 at 1:15 PM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:15 PM

CT: 12:15 PM

MT: 11:15 AM

PT: 10:15 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi

This match for the fourth round of the 2023 US Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Arnaldi can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.