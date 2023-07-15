Carlos Alcaraz’s Dream: Who Are the Players That Defeated Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic has established an unprecedented legacy at Wimbledon, capturing four consecutive titles and a total of seven victories. His dominance reaches new heights when he sets foot on Centre Court at the All England Club, where he hasn’t lost since his final against Andy Murray.

Djokovic has gone on to achieve an unparalleled 45 consecutive victories in the main stadium, a record that stands as the longest streak ever achieved by any player, male or female. In the semifinals he displayed his sheer dominance with a resounding 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 victory over Jannik Sinner, setting up the final matchup everybody was waiting.

His opponent is going to be Carlos Alcaraz, who secured a convincing 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev. With a tied head-to-head record of 1-1, their clash in the final will mark their first meeting on the grass surface, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the match to see if the young talent can be the 10th to defeat Djokovic in the most famous stadium.

Complete List of Novak Djokovic’s Defeats at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2005

Sebastien Grosjean won 7-5, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the third round.

Wimbledon 2006

Mario Ancic won 6-4, 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round.

Wimbledon 2007

Rafael Nadal won 3-6, 6-1, 4-1 and retirement in the semifinals.

Wimbledon 2008

Marat Safin won 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 in the second round.

Wimbledon 2009

Tommy Haas won 7-5, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Wimbledon 2010

Tomas Berdych won 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Wimbledon 2012

Roger Federer won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Wimbledon 2013

Andy Murray won 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Wimbledon 2016

Sam Querrey won 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 in the third round.

Wimbledon 2017

Berdych is the only player who defeated Djokovic twice by winning 7-6, 2-0 and retirement in the quarterfinals.