Watch Colorado State vs Colorado for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Colorado State and Colorado face each other at Folsom Field in Boulder for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. Coach Prime is currently enjoying a winning streak that he aims to extend in this game. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Colorado State vs Coloradoonline free in the US on Fubo]

The Buffaloes are enjoying a two-week winning streak, they won against No. 17 TCU 45-42 and against Nebraska 36-14. This will be a non-conference game, but the rivalry between the Rams and Buffaloes is worth watching.

The Rams want to win this game against Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes, especially after starting the season with a 24-50 loss against Washington State at home.

When will Colorado State vs Colorado be played?

Colorado State and Colorado play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season today, September 16 at Folsom Field in Boulder. The rivalry is in the middle, but the Buffaloes are going through a unique moment with their new head coach.

Colorado State vs Colorado: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Colorado State vs Colorado in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Colorado State and Colorado at the Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, September 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.