The final of the US Open 2023 has a fantastic matchup between players that know each other perfectly. This confrontation has Daniil Medvedev meeting Novak Djokovic. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Medvedev is an unexpected presence in this match despite being the third seeded due to the player he had to defeat in the semifinals. Getting through Carlos Alcaraz was a tough challenge, but he played his best tennis in the tournament so far.

Djokovic probably has the matchup he wanted even if a rematch against Alcaraz after Wimbledon would have been intriguing. This opponent is the one who denied him the possibility to win the Grand Slam in 2021 at this very same situation, so he is seeking revenge.

When will Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Daniil Medvedev will play Novak Djokovic in the final of the US Open 2023 this Sunday, September 10. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

*It’s the second match of the session after the women’s doubles final, scheduled to start at 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic in the final of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.