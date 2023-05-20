The 2023 Italian Open has been a very surprising tournament, so anything can happen in this game. In the final Elena Rybakina will face Anhelina Kalinina for the title. Know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Elena Rybakina vs Anhelina Kalinina online free in the US on Fubo]

Rybakina appears as the favorite in the final not only because she has a better ranking than her opponent. She spent less time on the court winning two games earlier than expected thanks to Anna Kalinskaya and Iga Swiatek retiring with injuries. However, she also showed all her tennis defeating Marketa Vondrousova and Jelena Ostapenko without troubles.

Kalinina is an even bigger shocking presence in the definition. This will be her first ever WTA 1000 final, but she is playing at a very high level. She beat Anna Blinkova, Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys, Beatriz Hadda Maia, and Veronika Kudermetova. Her matchup in the semifinals could cost her a lot considering she played for almost three hours.

When will Elena Rybakina vs Anhelina Kalinina be played?

Elena Rybakina will face Anhelina Kalinina in the final of the 2023 Italian Open this Saturday, May 20. The game will be played at the center court.

Elena Rybakina vs Anhelina Kalinina: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

*Not before

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs Anhelina Kalinina in the US

The game between Elena Rybakina and Anhelina Kalinina in the final of the 2023 Italian Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.