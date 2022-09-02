The WTA No.1 ranked player seeks her first US Open title. Check out her entire profile information including age, height, coach, husband, and net worth.

Iga Swiatek already knows what feels like to be a Grand Slam Champion. However, she is trying to strengthen her No.1 overall ranking. That's why she's determined to clinch the 2022 US Open title, as all the seeded women players are getting eliminated.

The two-time French Open champion has skyrocketed her professional career in tennis, since her first title at the Roland Garros tournament back in 2020. In fact, this year she has won four Masters 1000 tournaments, and her second French Open.

However, she struggled to be the top player at the Wimbledon Championships' tournament. Now, she is trying to redeem herself in New York City. However, this is just a tiny bit of her profile, check out the information.

How old is Iga Swiatek?

Iga Świątek was born on May 31, 2001 in Warsaw, Poland. So, she is currently 21 years old. According to astrologers, Iga Swiatek's zodiac sign is Gemini. She holds the No.1 WTA rank since April 2022, and she may close out the year in the same place at the WTA ranking.

How tall is Iga Swiatek?

According to the WTA tour's webiste, the Polish star Iga Swiatek is listed as a 5-foot-9 tall tennis player. So, she isn't a tall player, however, her speed and quick movements, also her back-handed playing style has made her a top-tier among the WTA.

Who is Iga Swiatek's coach?

Iga Swiatek's current coach is Polish Tomasz Wiktorowski. He is a 40-year-old coach and former ATP player. From 2009 to 2015, Tomasz worked as a Fed Cup Captain. Then, he became known for being a coach for the Association of Tennis Professionals.

Who is Iga Swiatek's husband?

Iga Swiatek is currently single, not looking to date anyone. Despite the rumors spreading about her and a possible man in her life, she has no intention for it. She is focus on her tennis professional career at the moment.

How much is Iga Swiatek's net worth?

According to the WTA Tour website, Swiatek has earned a total of $11,476,777 in prize money through her professional career in tennis. So, her current net worth is between $11.5 million and $13 million dollars in total. This due to undisclosed endorsment deals she have with several sports brands.