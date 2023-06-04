Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev will face each other for the 2023 French Open fourth round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This will be one of the most even duels that the fourth round will have, since two players from the top 30 (but who are undoubtedly candidates to be among the top 8) face each other, although of course, only one of them will have the opportunity to achieve it. On the one hand will be one of the favorites, Alexander Zverev.

The German has advanced steadily, although he had a tough game against the American Frances Tiafoe, whom he eliminated in 4 sets. His rival will be Grigor Dimitrov, who so far has won all his games with authority. This confrontation will be the 5th between the two, so far 3 victories for the German and 1 for the Bulgarian.

When will Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Zverev be played?

The match for the 2023 French Open fourth round between Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev take place this Monday, June 5 at 2:15 PM.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Zverev: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Zverev

This match for the 2023 French Open fourth round between Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.