Holger Rune will play against Francisco Cerundolo for the 2023 French Open fourth round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is one of the most interesting games that this fourth round of the 2023 French Open will have. On one hand there will be one of the main favorites to win this tournament, especially taking into account his great participation in the Italian Open, the current number 6 in the world ranking, Holger Rune.

The Danish player has been reaffirming his favoritism in this tournament with good victories, although until now he has not faced a rival as tough as the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, who will seek to surprise him in what will be the first confrontation between the two players.

When will Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo be played?

The match for the 2023 French Open fourth round between Holger Rune and Francisco Cerundolo will take place this Monday, June 5 at 6:15 AM (ET).

Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 AM

CT: 5:15 AM

MT: 4:15 AM

PT: 3:15 AM

How to watch Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo

This match for the 2023 French Open fourth round between Holger Rune and Francisco Cerundolo can be watched in the United States on Tennis Channel.