Holger Rune will play against Christopher Eubanks for the 2023 Roland Garros first round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be the debut of one of the main candidates to win this tournament, the Danish Holger Rune, who comes from having an outstanding participation in the Italian Open 2023, defeating no less than Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and reaching the final, where he could not with the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

His rival will be the 27-year-old American, Christopher Eubanks, who of course will be looking to surprise in the first round of this Grand Slam. These two rivals have never met before, so this will be their first matchup ever.

When will Holger Rune vs Christopher Eubanks be played?

The match for the 2023 Roland Garros first round between Holger Rune and Christopher Eubanks will take place this Tuesday, May 30 at 8:15 AM (ET).

Holger Rune vs Christopher Eubanks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 AM

CT: 7:15 AM

MT: 6:15 AM

PT: 5:15 AM

How to watch Holger Rune vs Christopher Eubanks

This match for the 2023 Roland Garros first round between Holger Rune and Christopher Eubanks be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.