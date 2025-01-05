What happens if the Lions lose to the Vikings in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season?

Week 18 has arrived, and several teams are vying for crucial wins to improve their playoff positioning. Among them, the Detroit Lions face a pivotal matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, with the NFC’s top seed on the line.

A few years ago, the Lions’ front office made a bold move by hiring Dan Campbell as head coach. Initially met with skepticism, Campbell’s tenure has been so impressive that many now consider him one of the best coaches in the NFL.

Despite an outstanding 2024 season, the Lions still need a win in Week 18. The Vikings are also in the hunt for the No. 1 seed, making this NFC North showdown a must-watch.

What happens if the Lions win against the Vikings in Week 18?

Both the Lions and Vikings enter Week 18 with identical 14-2 records. A victory for Detroit would secure their 15th win, earning them the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC.

What happens if the Lions lose to the Vikings in Week 18?

If the Vikings defeat the Lions, Minnesota will claim the top spot in the NFC, securing a first-round playoff bye and pushing Detroit to the second seed.

What happens if the Lions tie with the Vikings in Week 18?

While ties are rare in the NFL, it’s still a possibility. In this scenario, the Lions would benefit, as the 14-2-1 record would favor Detroit in the tiebreaker, granting them the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

