The quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open will have WTA World’s N°1 against an American player. This is a must-watch game with Iga Swiatek playing Coco Gauff. Learn more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff online free in the US on Fubo]

Swiatek has been completely ruthless in Roland Garros this year. The defending champion has left no doubts of her candidacy with three easy wins that included four 6-0 sets in the first three rounds. She added a victory by retirement against Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round being 5-1 ahead.

Gauff has also showed a very solid version the whole tournament. She lost only two sets in four matches with impressive performances, but this will be her toughest opponent so far. Their head-to-head is a resounding 6-0 in favor of the Polish, with the American not even being able to win one set.

When will Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff be played?

Iga Swiatek will encounter with Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open this Wednesday, June 7. The game will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

MT: 4:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

*This game goes after Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur that is set to start at 5:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff in the US

The game between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.