Ireland play against Romania this Saturday, September 9 in a match for the Rugby World Cup 2023 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Rugby World Cup has commenced, and teams are gearing up for what promises to be a highly challenging and emotionally charged tournament. Undoubtedly, one of the leading contenders to advance to the final stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup are Ireland, a prominent European powerhouse.

The Irish team is determined to kick off this tournament in the best possible manner, and in this context, that translates to securing a victory with a bonus point. Their first opponents will be Romania, who are considered the weakest team in the group on paper. While Romania have a storied history in this competition, they haven’t achieved significant success, and this year they are striving to alter that narrative.

Ireland vs Romania: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Canada: 9:30 AM

Chile: 10:30 AM

Fiji: 1:30 AM (September 10)

France: 3:30 PM

Georgia: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Japan: 10:30 PM

Namibia: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (September 10)

Norway: 3:30 PM

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Romania: 4:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Samoa: 2:30 AM (September 10)

Tonga: 2:30 AM (September 10)

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Uruguay: 10:30 AM (ET)

Ireland vs Romania: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Telenet

Brazil: ESPN Brasil

Canada: TSN

Chile: ESPN

Fiji: Fiji TV

France: TF1 Group, France 2

Georgia: GPB

Ireland: EIRCOM, RTE, Virgin

Italy: RAI

Japan: DAZN, J Sports NTV, NHK

Namibia: SuperSport

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Norway: NENT Group

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

Romania: Digi Sport, Orange Sport

South Africa: SuperSport

Spain: Movistar Deportes

Samoa: Fiji TV

Tonga: Fiji TV

UK: ITV, S4C

United States: Peacock, NBC

Uruguay: ESPN