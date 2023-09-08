Ireland play against Romania this Saturday, September 9 in a match for the Rugby World Cup 2023 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Rugby World Cup has commenced, and teams are gearing up for what promises to be a highly challenging and emotionally charged tournament. Undoubtedly, one of the leading contenders to advance to the final stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup are Ireland, a prominent European powerhouse.
The Irish team is determined to kick off this tournament in the best possible manner, and in this context, that translates to securing a victory with a bonus point. Their first opponents will be Romania, who are considered the weakest team in the group on paper. While Romania have a storied history in this competition, they haven’t achieved significant success, and this year they are striving to alter that narrative.
Ireland vs Romania: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Canada: 9:30 AM
Chile: 10:30 AM
Fiji: 1:30 AM (September 10)
France: 3:30 PM
Georgia: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Japan: 10:30 PM
Namibia: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (September 10)
Norway: 3:30 PM
Poland: 3:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Romania: 4:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Samoa: 2:30 AM (September 10)
Tonga: 2:30 AM (September 10)
UK: 2:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM (ET)
Uruguay: 10:30 AM (ET)
Ireland vs Romania: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Telenet
Brazil: ESPN Brasil
Canada: TSN
Chile: ESPN
Fiji: Fiji TV
France: TF1 Group, France 2
Georgia: GPB
Ireland: EIRCOM, RTE, Virgin
Italy: RAI
Japan: DAZN, J Sports NTV, NHK
Namibia: SuperSport
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport
Norway: NENT Group
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Sport TV Portugal
Romania: Digi Sport, Orange Sport
South Africa: SuperSport
Spain: Movistar Deportes
Samoa: Fiji TV
Tonga: Fiji TV
UK: ITV, S4C
United States: Peacock, NBC
Uruguay: ESPN