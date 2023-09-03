Watch LSU vs Florida State for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

LSU and Florida State meet today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando . The home team wants to start the season by winning a game. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch LSU vs Florida State online free in the US on Fubo]

The Tigers went far during the 2022 season, they led the West Division and in the end they had a chance to play for the SEC championship against Georgia but lost by 30-50.

Florida State begin the season as No. 8 ranked in the nation, last season their record was good at 10-3 overall but it wasn’t enough to pass over the Clemson Tigers who ultimately clinched the ACC title.

When will LSU vs Florida State be played?

LSU and Florida State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season today, September 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Both teams come from good seasons, they are willing to do anything to win the first game of the season.

LSU vs Florida State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch LSU vs Florida State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, LSU and Florida State at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.