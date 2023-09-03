LSU Tigers want to repeat in the 2023 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision season the feat of winning the West Division again and playing for the SEC Championship.

[Watch most of the LSU Tigers’ games online free in the US on Fubo]

Last season, the Tigers won 10 games and lost only 4 overall. Their SEC record was 6-2, and they won the division but lost the conference championship game to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Head coach Brian Kelly, defensive coordinator Matt House, and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will all enter their second seasons with LSU. So far, the results under Kelly have been satisfactory.

LSU Tigers’ 2023 schedule and free stream option:

The first game of 2023 is a non-conference road game against No. 8 Florida State at 7:30 PM ET on September 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. This will be the “Camping World Kickoff” and it will be broadcast on ABC and free to stream on Fubo with a 7-day free trial.

Date Time (ET) Opponent Rank Site September 3 7:30 p.m. vs. No. 8 Florida State* No. 5 Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL (Camping World Kickoff) September 9 8:30 p.m. Grambling State* Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge, LA September 16 12:00 p.m. at Mississippi State Davis Wade Stadium

Starkville, MS (rivalry) September 23 Arkansas Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge, LA (rivalry) September 30 at Ole Miss Vaught–Hemingway Stadium

Oxford, MS (Magnolia Bowl) October 7 at Missouri Faurot Field

Columbia, MO October 14 Auburn Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge, LA (rivalry) October 21 Army* Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge, LA November 4 at Alabama Bryant–Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa, AL (rivalry) November 11 Florida Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge, LA (rivalry) November 18 Georgia State* Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge, LA November 25 Texas A&M Tiger Stadium

Baton Rouge, LA (rivalry) *Non-conference game

Their first game at Tiger Stadium will be on September 9 against Grambling State. This game will be broadcast on SECN+/ESPN+. The following week on September 16, they play their first conference game against Mississippi State on the road.

Has LSU Tigers ever made it to the College Football Playoff?

Yes, the LSU Tigers have made it to the College Football Playoff once, in 2019. They won the national championship that year. In 2019, LSU finished the regular season with a record of 13-0, including a win over Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

Have the LSU Tigers won a SEC Championship?

Yes, the LSU Tigers have won 12 SEC championships, most recently in 2019. The first time they won an SEC title was in 1935, plus the following year they won the conference title again, thus their only back-to-back with those kinds of titles.