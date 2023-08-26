Watch Ohio vs San Diego State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming today

Ohio and San Diego State meet today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football. This game will take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. The visitors want to win everything again during the new season. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 NCAA DI Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Bobcats were lethal last season, but during the Conference Championship game they couldn’t win and lost to Toledo.

The Aztecs had good numbers during 2022, but that wasn’t enough to win the division or even make it to the championship game, they had a record of 7-6 overall.

When will Ohio vs San Diego State be played?

Ohio and San Diego State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football today, August 26 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Both teams want to show that their offense and defense lines are ready for anything.

Ohio vs San Diego State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Ohio vs San Diego State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football, Ohio and San Diego State at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Saturday, August 26, will be broadcast in the US by CBSSN.