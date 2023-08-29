The second round of the US Open 2023 has a fan favorite taking the stage again in good matchup for him. This one involves Sebastian Ofner meeting Frances Tiafoe. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Sebastian Ofner vs Frances Tiafoe online free in the US on Fubo]

Ofner doesn’t appear as a very well-known name because he hasn’t been able to break into the top 50 despite being 27 years old. However, he is having the best year, reaching a career-high 52nd place in the ranking a month ago.

Tiafoe is definitely the one that most people in the United States prefer to root for among players from the country. In big scenarios with the crowd on his side he usually plays better, so he surely aims to feed off the energy of the stands during this tournament.

When will Sebastian Ofner vs Frances Tiafoe be played?

Sebastian Ofner will play Frances Tiafoe in the second round of the US Open 2023 this Wednesday, August 30. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sebastian Ofner vs Frances Tiafoe: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Sebastian Ofner vs Frances Tiafoe in the US

The match between Sebastian Ofner and Frances Tiafoe in the second round of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.