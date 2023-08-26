Watch South Carolina State vs Jackson State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming today

South Carolina State and Jackson State meet today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football. This game will take place at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The Gamecocks want nothing to do with last season. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 NCAA DI Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch South Carolina State vs Jackson State online free in the US on Fubo]

The Gamecocks lost 8 games overall during the 2022 season, and the worst thing was that within the FCS’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference they won one of five games.

The Tigers are defending champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, they had a record of 12-1 overall and 8-0 in 2022 being one of the most lethal teams within the subdivision that finished the season as No. 16 ranked.

When will South Carolina State vs Jackson State be played?

South Carolina State and Jackson State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football today, August 26 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The visitors have an offensive line capable of crushing any defense.

South Carolina State vs Jackson State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch South Carolina State vs Jackson State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football, South Carolina State and Jackson State at the Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, August 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.