Stefanos Tsitsipas and Lorenzo Sonego will face each other for the third round of the 2023 Italian Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego online free in the US on Fubo]

One of the main favorites to win the tournament, the Greek Stefano Tsitsipas, will play his game corresponding to the third round of this Italian Open 2023, after having a very quiet debut in the second round against the Portuguese Borges, whom he defeated without majors drawbacks by 6-3 and 6-3.

Now he will have to face Lorenzo Sonego, who comes from giving a surprise in the second round by defeating the Japanese Nishioka (player ranked higher than the Italian) by 7-5 and 6-3. It will be the third duel between these players, the first two having been victories for Tsitsipas.

When will Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego be played?

The match for the third round of the 2023 Italian Open between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Lorenzo Sonego will take place this Monday, May 15 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego

This match for third round of the 2023 Italian Open between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Lorenzo Sonego can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis TV.