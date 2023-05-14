Fabian Marozsan faces Carlos Alcaraz for the third round of the 2023 Italian Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz online free in the US on Fubo]

It is one of the most interesting matches of the third round, since it will feature one of the main favorites to win the tournament, no less than the Spanish number 2 in the world Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, who comes in very good shape after his comfortable victory in the second round.

The player born in El Palmar, Murcia beat his compatriot Ramos Vinolas 6-4, 6-1. His rival will be the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan who comes from a hard-fought victory against the Czech Lehecka by 4-6, 6-1 and 7-6. This third round matchup will be the first between the two.

When will Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz be played?

The match for the third round of the 2023 Italian Open between Fabian Marozsan and Carlos Alcaraz will take place this Monday, May 15 at 6:20 AM (ET).

Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:20 AM

CT: 5:20 AM

MT: 4:20 AM

PT: 3:20 AM

How to watch Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz

This match for third round of the 2023 Italian Open between Fabian Marozsan and Carlos Alcaraz can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis TV.