Watch Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 French Open will be the tournament taking all the attention from tennis fans. In this second-round game Taylor Fritz will meet Arthur Rinderknech. Read more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech online free in the US on Fubo]

Fritz has a good chance to have an interesting Roland Garros based on the draw. Daniil Medvedev was the top player on his half, but the N°2 seed surprisingly lost in the first round. He gets here after an easy win by 6-2; 6-1; 6-1 over fellow American Michael Mmoh.

Rinderknech isn’t a marquee name in the tour being ranked 78th. The 27-year-old is playing at home, so he’ll have all the support from the spectators. His first-round performance was impressive defeating another French like Richard Gasquet with a 6-4; 2-6; 6-2, 7-6 (4) in 3h 8’.

When will Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech be played?

Taylor Fritz will challenge Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the 2023 French Open this Thursday, June 1. The game will be played at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

*Not before

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech in the US

The game between Taylor Fritz and Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the 2023 French Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel, Bally Sports and MSG are the other options.