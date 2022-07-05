The American player Taylor Fritz has qualified to the to the Wimbledon Championships' Quarterfinals. Here check out all about his profile information such as his age, height, ranking, family and net worth.

The current tour has been very good to Taylor Fritz. In fact, the American player has won two titles this year. Those are the Indian Wells Masters 1000 and the Eastbourne International right there in the United Kingdom, where he is about to play for the Wimbledon Championships' Quarterfinals.

In addition, Taylor Fritz has played in 8 single ATP final games. In fact, he has won 3 times, two of them this year. Among those titles, two of his three titles were on a grass-court tournament and one of them against Rafael Nadal just 4 months ago.

Therefore, Fritz is still a young player that is expected to offer a lot more to the tennis world. But this isn't over yet for the young American player. Check out his full profile information such as his age, height, ranking, family and net worth.

How old is Taylor Fritz?

Taylor Harry Fritz was born on October 28, 1997 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, US. Therefore, Taylor Fritz is 23 years old. According to astrologers, Taylor Fritz's zodiac sign is Scorpio. Fritz won his first ATP Tour title at Eastbourne in 2019.

How tall is Taylor Fritz?

The California-born player is listed as a 6-foot-5 tennis player. Thanks to his size, Fritz is able to keek up with an intense style of play. In fact, he plays with his right hand and a two-handed backhand and a great first service game.

Taylor Fritz's ATP ranking

According to the ATP Tour website, Taylor Fritz started his professional career in 2015. Therefore in 7 years he managed to put himself among the top 15 best tennis players of the world. In fact, Taylor Fritz is No.14 in the Association of Tennis Professionals Ranking. In addition, he currently holds a record of 156 wins and 133 losses in his career.

Does Taylor Fritz have a family?

Taylor Fritz used to be married to Raquel Pedraza until 2016. In fact, Pedraza is also a tennis player and they have a son together who's name is Jordan. However, Fritz has a girlfriend now. Her name is Morgan Riddle, a very known social-media influencer.

How much is Taylor Fritz's net worth?

According to the ATP Tour website, Fritz has earned a total of $7,813,151 in prize money through his single and double tennis career. Therefore, Fritz's current net worth is around $8 and $9 million dollars in total. This due to undisclosed endorsment deals he has made with several sports brands.