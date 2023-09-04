Watch Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 US Open

Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic face each other in what will be the 2023 US Open quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The quarterfinals begin and from now on the most interesting matches of the tournament will be seen. And one of the ones that undoubtedly attracts the most attention is the one that will have the number 2 in the world ranking as its protagonist, nothing less than Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian won all his matches comfortably, except against Laslo Djere, against whom he had to fight a little more. His rival will be Taylor Fritz, who so far has won all his matches comfortably and lost very few games. Now without a doubt he is facing his greatest challenge.

When will Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic be played?

The match for the 2023 US Open quarterfinal between Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic will take place this Tuesday, September 4 at 1:15 PM.

Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:15 PM

CT: 12:15 PM

MT: 11:15 AM

PT: 10:15 AM

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic

This match for the 2023 US Open quarterfinal between Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.