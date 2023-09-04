Watch Jelena Ostapenko vs Cori Gauff for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 US Open

Jelena Ostapenko play against Cori Gauff in what will be the 2023 US Open quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Jelena Ostapenko vs Cori Gauff for FREE in the US on Fubo]

She was among the favorites to make it to the top eight in the tournament, and she has lived up to those expectations. Cori Gauff has made consistent progress in the tournament, even though she encountered some complications with a few matches that went to three sets. Nevertheless, she has demonstrated the necessary resilience to reach this stage.

Now, the local player is determined to secure a spot in the tournament’s top four. To achieve that, she must defeat Jelena Ostapenko, who is currently ranked 20th in the world. The Latvian player comes into this match after causing a major upset in the tournament by eliminating Iga Swiatek, and she is now looking to eliminate another top-10 player.

When will Jelena Ostapenko vs Cori Gauff be played?

The match for the 2023 US Open quarterfinal between Jelena Ostapenko and Cori Gauff take place this Tuesday, September 5 at 12:00 PM.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Cori Gauff: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Jelena Ostapenko vs Cori Gauff

This match for the 2023 US Open quarterfinal between Jelena Ostapenko and Cori Gauff can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.