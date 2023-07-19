The fourth Major of the season arrives in England for another edition of the oldest golf tournament on the tour. The Open Championship 2023 is gathering the best players for the 151st time. Learn more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the event for free.

[Watch The Open Championship 2023 online free in the US on Fubo]

The Open Championship 2023 is one of the most traditional tournaments that golf has to offer. Something that distinguishes it is the tradition of rotating the courses where it’s played every year, with this edition being played at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, in Hoylake, Merseyside, England.

This is going to be the 13th occasion where The Open is going to be played there, so it wouldn’t be shocking if there are surprises. In 2022 the champion unexpectedly was Cameron Smith, who won the tournament played at the historical St. Andrews, Scotland.

When will The Open Championship be played?

The Open Championship 2023 will take place between July 20-23.

The Open Championship: Time by State in the US

Thursday, July 20: 4 AM – 3 PM (ET)

Friday, July 21: 4 AM – 3 PM (ET)

Saturday, July 22: 5 AM – 3 PM (ET)

Sunday, July 23: 4 AM – 2 PM (ET)

How to watch The Open Championship 2023 in the US

The Open Championship 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. NBA and USA Network are the other options.