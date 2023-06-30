The Open Championship also known as The Open or British Open is close to what will be the 151st edition and is one of the most anticipated tournaments of the year since it is part of the Majors Championships.

The defending champion is Cameron Smith, he won the Open Championship in 2022 with 268 score and -20 to par and a margin of victory of 1 stroke. During that occasion he won at St Andrews being the third course with the most hosted tournaments in the history of the event.

The 2023 purse is expected to be better than last year, at least $1,000,000 more for the winner and over $5,000,000 more in the overall purse. 2023 will be the third edition interrupted after the cancellation in 2020 due to the Covid-10 pandemic.

When does the 151st edition of the Open Championship start in 2023?

The tournament begins on Sunday, July 16, 2023 with the early stages and is expected to last until Sunday, July 23, but the last rounds will be played between July 20-23.

Unfortunately Tiger Woods will not be present at the tournament, but other big names like defending champion Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and others will be playing in the tournament.

The LIV Golfers are also expected to play in the tournament as they are now part of the organization behind the tournament, and ultimately that could be the start of the most important golf joints in the industry.