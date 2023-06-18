The 123rd U.S. Championship has come to an end, and Wyndham Clark shocked everybody by winning this year’s edition. In this article you will find his complete profile, including his age, height, weight, wife, nationality and who is his caddie.

Wyndham Clark’s story is very impressive. The golfer was really close to retiring not so long ago, but he decided to continue playing. However, a month ago he got his first win as professional, and his whole career changed.

In a thrilling ending of the 2023 U.S. Championship, Clark managed to get the victory with a final -10 score. He had an amazing performance at the end of the tournament to win this competition.

How old is Wyndham Clark?

Wyndham Clark is 29 years old. He was born on December 9, 1993.

How tall is Wyndham Clark?

Wyndham Clark’s height is 6 ft (approximately 1.82 m) and weights 172 pounds (around 78 kg).

What is the home country of Wyndham Clark?

Wyndham Clark was born in Denver, Colorado, United States.

Is Wyndham Clark married? Who is his wife?

Yes, Wyndham Clark is married to Julia Kemmling, former former golf assistant coach.

Who is the caddie of Wyndham Clark?

John Ellis currently holds Wyndham Clark’s bag. He is a former professional player and was named the 2008 Canadian Tour Player of the Year.