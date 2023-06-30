The Tour de France 2023, the most important cycling competition, will start this weekend and here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Tour de France is widely regarded as the most prestigious cycling competition globally, often compared to other renowned tours such as the “Giro d’Italia” and the “Vuelta a España.” Each year, elite cyclists from around the world gather to compete in this grueling event, vying for the title of the ultimate champion.

The Tour de France consists of a total of 21 stages, encompassing both road and mountain sections. Jonas Vingegaard, the reigning Tour champion, is among the top contenders for victory, given his remarkable performance in the Dauphiné Critérium, where he emerged as the overall winner.

When will Tour de France 2023 take place?

The 2023 edition of the Tour de France, the most important cycling competition will start this Saturday, July 1 at 6:30 AM (ET).

Tour de France 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

MT: 4:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

How to watch Tour de France 2023

This Tour de France 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: NBC.