Watch Youngstown State vs Ohio State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Youngstown State and Ohio State meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The visitors know that winning will be difficult. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Penguins are underdogs for this game, but they started the 2023 season with a 52-10 win against Valparaiso in what was a display of their offensive power.

Ohio State had to play during the first week of the season against a Big Ten team, they won against Indiana by 23-3 in front of 50,050 people on the road.

When will Youngstown State vs Ohio State be played?

Youngstown State and Ohio State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 9 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The home team will likely win this game but the visitors have a good offensive line.

Youngstown State vs Ohio State: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 PM

MT: 10:00 PM

PT: 9:00 PM

How to watch Youngstown State vs Ohio State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Youngstown State and Ohio State at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, September 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is BTN.