West Region take on Caribbean Region at Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport for the 2022 LLB World Series. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

West Region vs Caribbean Region: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 LLB World Series

West Region and Caribbean Region meet in the 2022 LLB World Series. This game will take place at Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport. Two big favorites showed an offensive power like no other, now those powers face each other in an epic game. Here is all the detailed information about this LLB World Series game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The United States have a new Little League champion, the West Region team represented by Hawaii was one of the deadliest rosters during the early stages of the tournament. They had impeccable defense and highly effective offensive play. Hawaii won the U.S. Championship against Tennessee 5-1.

Caribbean Region had to play against other teams that had defensive power as strong as them. The games that the Caribbean Region team, Curacao, won usually ended by 1 or 2 runs. Curacao won the International Championship against a big favorite, Taiwan 1-0.

West Region vs Caribbean Region: Date

West Region and Caribbean Region play for the 2022 LLB World Series on Sunday, August 28 at Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport. Two favorites equals a highly defensive game, it is very likely that this game will end by one run or two, but the favorites are the home team.

West Region vs Caribbean Region: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch West Region vs Caribbean Region at the 2022 LLB World Series

This game for the 2022 LLB World Series, West Region and Caribbean Region at the Howard J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport on Sunday, August 28, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ABC