What does Max Verstappen need to clinch his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas?

After his impressive win in Brazil, Max Verstappen has the opportunity to seal his fourth Formula 1 title in the next race in Las Vegas. Here's what he needs to do so.

After giving a masterclass under the rain of Sao Paulo, Verstappen extended his lead in the drivers’ standings to 62 points over Lando Norris. The McLaren driver slipped from pole position to sixth place, giving Verstappen some air.

Verstappen can become champion if he finishes ahead of Norris in Las Vegas, which is scheduled for November 23. The Briton needs to outscore Verstappen by three points to keep his ambitions alive ahead of Qatar.

This means that if Norris is second or third, Verstappen will need to finish just one place below him and also record the fastest lap. Verstappen can also clinch his championship finishing just below Norris, if the Briton is fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth (without the fastest lap).

However, if Norris ends up ninth, 10th or fails to score, the Dutchman also mathematically wins. If Verstappen fails to become champion in Las Vegas, his next chance will come up in Qatar, which is set for December 1st.

Verstappen can join a select group of drivers with four championships

If Verstappen clinches the title, he will join Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel on four F1 drivers’ championships. The only drivers to have won more are Juan Manuel Fangio, with five, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, both with seven. The German also is the driver with most consecutive championships (five).

“From now, I just want clean races to the end. I’m not thinking about clinching the championship in Vegas or whatever. I just want clean races,” Verstappen replied when asked about potentially clinching the drivers’ title (via Motorsport.com).

How many races are left in the 2024 F1 championship?

Las Vegas Grand Prix (Saturday, Nov. 23)

Qatar Grand Prix (Sunday, December 1st)

Abu Dhabi (Sunday, December 8th)

