More than half of the 2022 Candidates Tournament has passed and at the moment Alireza Firouzja, the only player against whom Carlsen would defend his titles, is in last place. What would happen if the Norwegian decides not to play? Here we tell you.

Eight of the fourteen rounds corresponding to the 2022 Candidates Tournament have been played. The Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi is the leader, followed by the American Fabiano Caruana. In last place, together with Teimour Radjabov and Jan-Krzysztof Duda, is the Frenchman of Iranian origin, Alireza Firouzja.

Why is the position of the prodigy born in Iran so relevant? It happens that Magnus Carlsen stated in December 2021 after retaining his world title against Nepomniachtchi, that he would only agree to play a new match if the challenger was Firouzja. But the way the tournament is now, after playing more than half of the rounds, it is almost utopian that the prodigy can get first place.

Although there are not a few who believe that Carlsen will not comply with what was said in December and finally he will play the match for the world title (among these people are the two Americans in the 2022 Candidates Tournament, Caruana and Nakamura), the possibility of Magnus not playing is real, especially when in April of this year he reaffirmed what he said in 2021. But what would happen if he decides not to play? Here we tell you.

Who would be the champion if Magnus decides not to defend his title?

This situation is atypical, but that does not mean that it has never happened throughout history. However, the regulations have been changing a lot since the end of the 19th century, when the first official championships were organized, up to the present, so the way in which these situations were resolved has been different depending on the years in which they occurred.

Currently, the rule regarding an eventual withdrawal of the current champion is that the winner of the Candidates Tournament should play a match against the second of the standings. In other words, if this 2022 edition ended with the standings as they are now, and Carlsen in turn decides not to play, Nepomniachtchi and Caruana would play a match to decide who will be the champion.

