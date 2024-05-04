The Miami Grand Prix, sixth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, will take place this weekend. Find out when and where it's happening, the scheduled time, and how you can catch all the action via live stream or television broadcast in the USA.

[Watch Miami Grand Prix online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

As the season progresses, Formula 1 arrives in America after a journey through eastern territories, promising an electrifying Grand Prix. Currently, meeting the expectations set by several specialists at the season’s onset, Max Verstappen and Red Bull lead the drivers’ and constructors’ championships, respectively.

Verstappen currently commands 110 points, a 25-point lead over his closest rival and teammate, Sergio Perez. The Austrian team aims to further extend their dominance, while Ferrari, trailing closely in the constructors’ standings, seeks to narrow the gap and thwart Red Bull‘s formidable performance.

When will the Miami Grand Prix take place?

The Miami Grand Prix, sixth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, will take place this Sunday, May 5 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Red Bull Racing RB20, action during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Miami Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Miami Grand Prix in the USA

The fifth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the Miami Grand Prix, can be seen in the United States through Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN+.