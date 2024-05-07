Pachuca face off against Club America for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Pachuca vs Club America Live free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg quarterfinals

Pachuca will take on Club America in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 quarterfinals. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, all conveniently available right here.

[Watch Pachuca vs Club America live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s a series that pits the top-ranked team against the last qualifier, and although it may seem clear who the favorites are, recent history tells a different story altogether. Club America, with 35 points, finished in first place in the regular season.

They secured 10 victories, 5 draws, and suffered only 2 defeats, which, coupled with their outstanding performance, would make them clear favorites against Pachuca, who confirmed their place in the playoffs in the match against Necaxa last Sunday. However, the “Tuzos” eliminated America from the Concacaf Champions Cup, and they hope to replicate that success.

When will the Pachuca and Club America match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg Quarterfinal between Pachuca and Club America will be played this Wednesday, May 8 at 11:15 PM (ET).

Alejandro Zendejas (L) of America fights for the ball with Bryan Gonzalez (R) of Pachuca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Pachuca vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:15 PM

CT: 10:15 PM

MT: 9:15 PM

PT: 8:15 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Pachuca and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.