Where to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup Series live for free in the USA: Season Final 500

The final race of the 2024 NASCAR season, the Season Final 500, will take place this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

[Watch Season Final 500 online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to end with a thrilling Season Final 500 showdown, featuring four top drivers battling for the title. Joey Logano, the clear favorite, will kick off the race from second on the starting grid, bringing high expectations as he aims for the championship.

However, NASCAR’s unpredictability means anything can happen, and Logano , a Ford driver, knows that all too well. Among his main rivals, William Byro n and Tyler Reddick will start from 8th and 10th positions, respectively, while defending champion Ryan Blaney has some ground to cover from 17th. With the stakes this high, this is a finale you don’t want to miss.

When will the Season Final 500 race take place?

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race will take place this Sunday, October 10th. The action will start at 3:00 PM (ET).

Joey Logano, one of the title contenders – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Season Final 500: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Season Final 500 in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying NASCAR Season Final 500 race, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC, Peacock.