Where to watch Akron vs Ohio State live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Akron face Ohio State in a Week 1 game of the 2024 College Football season. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to catch the live coverage of this must-see clash.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Bryson Rodgers
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldOhio State Buckeyes wide receiver Bryson Rodgers

By Leonardo Herrera

Akron take on Ohio State in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans will want to mark their calendars for this thrilling game, with key details like the date, kickoff time, and live streaming options readily available to ensure they catch every exciting moment of the action.

Ohio State kicks off their new season with high expectations as they face off against Akron. Despite starting a new quarterback in Will Howard, the Buckeyes are heavily favored to secure a victory. Akron, widely regarded as one of the weakest teams in the FBS, have struggled in recent years, continuing their poor form under head coach Joe Moorehead.

The Zips finished last in the MAC last season with a dismal 2-10 record and were 81st in points allowed per game, giving up an average of 28.0. With little improvement on the horizon and a challenging opponent ahead, Akron face an uphill battle as they look to turn their fortunes around against a powerhouse like Ohio State.

When will the Akron vs Ohio State match be played?

Akron are set to face off against Ohio State in a highly anticipated Week 1 clash of the 2024 college football season this Saturday, August 31st, with kickoff slated for 3:30 PM (ET).

Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Akron vs Ohio State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM
CT: 2:30 PM
MT: 1:30 PM
PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Akron vs Ohio State in the USA

Get ready for the much-anticipated 2024 College Football showdown between Akron and Ohio State, broadcast live on Fubo with a free trial option and also available on CBS.

