Alexander Zverev will face Nicolas Jarry in the 2024 Italian Open final.

Where to watch Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry live for free in the USA: 2024 Italian Open

Alexander Zverev and Nicolas Jarry will face each other for the 2024 Italian Open final. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a range of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

The most anticipated duel is finally set to take place. One of the most important clay tournaments will be decided before the grand event in Paris for a new edition of Roland Garros. On one side is the player who, with the absence of Carlos Alcaraz and the elimination of Novak Djokovic, is now the main contender: Alexander Zverev.

The German player has been performing at a high level and managed to stop Tabilo in the semifinals, after the Chilean eliminated tough competitors like Khachanov and Djokovic himself. Zverev’s rival will now be another Chilean, Nicolas Jarry, who is also playing at a high level and hopes to cause a major upset in Italy.

When will the Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry match be played?

The final match of the 2024 Italian Open between Alexander Zverev and Nicolas Jarry will take place this Sunday, May 19 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the final of the 2024 Italian Open between Alexander Zverev and Nicolas Jarry on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.