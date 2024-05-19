United State will face Poland for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch United States vs Poland in the USA: 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League Week 1

The United States will face off against Poland in the Matchday 1 for the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the match date, start time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

A new edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League is set to begin, and the best national teams in the world are gearing up for what promises to be a highly competitive tournament where anyone could emerge victorious. This year, the United States are seeking revenge for their 2023 performance.

In the previous edition, the American team reached the final but was ultimately defeated by their upcoming Matchday 1 rivals, Poland, who are the defending champions. It will be a challenging debut for the Americans as they aim to avenge their 2023 loss, while the Poles will strive to replicate their success from that memorable year.

When will the United States vs Poland match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 between United States and Poland will be played this Tuesday, May 21 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Poland national volleyball team – IMAGO / NurPhoto

United States vs Poland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch United States vs Poland in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 game between United States and Poland will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.