Carlos Alcaraz play against Jannik Sinner in the 2024 French Open semifinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live for free in the USA: 2024 French Open semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open. Find all the essential details here, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

If you have been following the second Grand Slam of the year, this is undoubtedly the match you cannot miss. While the grand final also promises to be very intense, many already view this match as a kind of anticipated final between two of the best players in the world.

Moreover, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, with the absence of Novak Djokovic, were the main favorites to win the title. That is why their confrontation in this semifinal is likely the most interesting match of the 2024 edition of the French Open.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match be played?

The semifinal match of the 2024 French Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will take place this Friday, June 5 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the semifinals of the 2024 French Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.