Novak Djokovic is the best player in tennis history. However, the legend might not be able to pursue the biggest prize he's missing.

Novak Djokovic has 24 Grand Slams and that record now seems unbreakable considering Roger Federer already retired and Rafael Nadal is also on the last stage of his career with many injury problems. The greatest tennis player ever.

However, the Serbian legend wants more. Although 2024 hadn’t started well, Nole delivered two epic comebacks in Roland Garros against Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo. Suddenly, he looked like the man to beat in Paris.

The big problem came in that Round of 16 match with Cerundolo as Novak Djokovic felt a tweak on his right knee due to the condition of the court at Philippe-Chatrier. The star looked absolutely uncomfortable most of the game when, in a heroic display, managed to transform himself in the fourth and fifth sets.

His next challenge was Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals, but, hours before that encounter, Djokovic retired from the tournament. “I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros. I played with my heart and gave my all yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation.”

Novak Djokovic suffered a knee injury at 2024 Roland Garros (Getty Images)

Will Novak Djokovic play in 2024 Wimbledon?

After that shocking announcement, no one knew for sure if Novak Djokovic would opt for surgery or not. Then, on a very emotional post on Instagram, he confirmed the procedure.

“In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well.”

According to many reports, Djokovic will need at least three weeks to recover and, due to the nature of the injury, Wimbledon looks like a really long shot. The tournament starts on July 1.

Will Novak Djokovic play in 2024 Paris Olympics?

This is the real target for Novak Djokovic. Throughout his career, the Serbian player has won it all except a Gold Medal. Considering the Olympic tournament will be held at Roland Garros, his chances are enormous.

“I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going.”

The Olympic tournament is scheduled to start in Paris on July 27. If Nole doesn’t participate at Wimbledon, that will give him two months to make full recovery trying to win the long awaited medal.